BOYS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Mountain and Valley

Bolton at Crown Point, 5 p.m. (varsity)

Non-league

Heatly at Hartford, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

(JV times listed)

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 5:30 p.m.

Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

North Warren at Fort Ann, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Warrensburg at Corinth, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Mountain and Valley

Wells at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 6:30 p.m. (varsity)

Non-league

Heatly at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Northville at Bolton, 5:30 p.m. (varsity)

Whitehall at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Schoharie, 6 p.m. (varsity)

Hoosick Falls at Albany Academy, 6 p.m.

Newcomb at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

