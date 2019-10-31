{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Semifinals

Guilderland at Shaker, 7 p.m.

CBA at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Class A Semifinals

Ballston Spa at Troy, 7 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Schuylerville at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Class C Semifinals

Greenwich at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Crossover Games

Corinth-Fort Edward at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 6 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class D Final

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh H.S., 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

(at Lansingburgh)

Class B Final

Schalmont vs. Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.

Class A Final

Mohonasen vs. Averill Park, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Section II Tournament

Class AA Quarterfinals

Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.

Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m.

Bethlehem at Ballston Spa, 5 p.m.

Shaker at Niskayuna, 5 p.m.

Class A Quarterfinals

Mohonasen at Gloversville, 5 p.m.

Averill Park at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Troy at South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

Class B Quarterfinals

Johnstown at Broadalbin-Perth, 5 p.m.

Hudson at Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.

Ravena at Cobleskill, 5 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at Holy Names, 5 p.m.

Class C Quarterfinals

Albany Academy at Lake George, 5 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Voorheesville, 5 p.m.

Canajoharie-Fort Plain at Fonda, 5 p.m.

Mechanicville at Tamarac, 5 p.m.

Class D Quarterfinals

Germantown at Galway, 5 p.m.

Cambridge at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Fort Edward at Maple Hill, 5 p.m.

Mayfield at Argyle, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Section II Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 11 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Niagara CC vs. SUNY Adirondack at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

