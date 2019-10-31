FOOTBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Semifinals
Guilderland at Shaker, 7 p.m.
CBA at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Class A Semifinals
Ballston Spa at Troy, 7 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Schuylerville at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Class C Semifinals
Greenwich at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Crossover Games
Corinth-Fort Edward at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 6 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class D Final
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah at Plattsburgh H.S., 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
(at Lansingburgh)
Class B Final
Schalmont vs. Mechanicville, 4:30 p.m.
Class A Final
Mohonasen vs. Averill Park, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Section II Tournament
Class AA Quarterfinals
Saratoga at Shenendehowa, 5 p.m.
Guilderland at Columbia, 5 p.m.
Bethlehem at Ballston Spa, 5 p.m.
Shaker at Niskayuna, 5 p.m.
Class A Quarterfinals
Mohonasen at Gloversville, 5 p.m.
Averill Park at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Troy at South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
Class B Quarterfinals
Johnstown at Broadalbin-Perth, 5 p.m.
Hudson at Hudson Falls, 5 p.m.
Ravena at Cobleskill, 5 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at Holy Names, 5 p.m.
Class C Quarterfinals
Albany Academy at Lake George, 5 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Voorheesville, 5 p.m.
Canajoharie-Fort Plain at Fonda, 5 p.m.
Mechanicville at Tamarac, 5 p.m.
Class D Quarterfinals
Germantown at Galway, 5 p.m.
Cambridge at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Fort Edward at Maple Hill, 5 p.m.
Mayfield at Argyle, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Section II Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 11 a.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Niagara CC vs. SUNY Adirondack at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
