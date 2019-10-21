FIELD HOCKEY
Section II Tournament
Class C Quarterfinals
Corinth at Granville, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.
Salem at Hoosick Falls, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Play-in Games
Berne-Knox at Mekeel Christian, 3 p.m.
Salem at Catholic Central, 3 p.m.
Canajoharie at Middleburgh, 3 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at Fort Plain, 3 p.m.
Berlin-New Lebanon at Hoosic Valley, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
Emma Willard at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Section VII Tournament
Class C Quarterfinal
Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Fonda-Johnstown at Queensbury, 5 p.m.
Gloversville-Mayfield at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Wasaren League Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 2:30 p.m.
