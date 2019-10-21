{{featured_button_text}}

FIELD HOCKEY

Section II Tournament

Class C Quarterfinals

Corinth at Granville, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at Schuylerville, 3 p.m.

Salem at Hoosick Falls, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Play-in Games

Berne-Knox at Mekeel Christian, 3 p.m.

Salem at Catholic Central, 3 p.m.

Canajoharie at Middleburgh, 3 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at Fort Plain, 3 p.m.

Berlin-New Lebanon at Hoosic Valley, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

Emma Willard at Lansingburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Section VII Tournament

Class C Quarterfinal

Ticonderoga at Northern Adirondack, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Fonda-Johnstown at Queensbury, 5 p.m.

Gloversville-Mayfield at Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wasaren League Championships at Saratoga Spa State Park, 2:30 p.m.

