{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class B Semifinal

Northeastern Clinton vs. Schuylerville at Plumeri Sports Complex, 4 p.m.

Class A Semifinal

Ballston Spa vs. Massena at Salmon River, 5 p.m.

Class C Semifinal

Fort Plain vs. Norwood-Norfolk at Canton H.S., 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

State Regional Tournament

Class C Semifinal

Ticonderoga vs. Chatham at Moreau Rec, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Semifinal

Ichabod Crane vs. Ogdensburg at SUNY Potsdam, 5 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments