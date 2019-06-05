BASEBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class B Semifinal
Northeastern Clinton vs. Schuylerville at Plumeri Sports Complex, 4 p.m.
Class A Semifinal
Ballston Spa vs. Massena at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
Class C Semifinal
Fort Plain vs. Norwood-Norfolk at Canton H.S., 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
State Regional Tournament
Class C Semifinal
Ticonderoga vs. Chatham at Moreau Rec, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Semifinal
Ichabod Crane vs. Ogdensburg at SUNY Potsdam, 5 p.m.
