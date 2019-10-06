BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George at Argyle, 4:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth at Granville, 7 p.m.
Wasaren League
Stillwater at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Tamarac at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Newcomb at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Gloversville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Doane Stuart at Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Averill Park at South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Adirondack League
Corinth at Granville, 1 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Non-league
Fort Plain at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Section II Championships
Class A Quarterfinals
South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 3 p.m.
Class B Semifinals
Greenwich at Coxsackie-Athens, 3 p.m.
