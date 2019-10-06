{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George at Argyle, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Hartford, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Granville, 7 p.m.

Wasaren League

Stillwater at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Tamarac at Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Newcomb at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Gloversville at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Doane Stuart at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Averill Park at South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Adirondack League

Corinth at Granville, 1 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Non-league

Fort Plain at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Section II Championships

Class A Quarterfinals

South Glens Falls at Queensbury, 3 p.m.

Class B Semifinals

Greenwich at Coxsackie-Athens, 3 p.m.

