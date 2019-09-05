{{featured_button_text}}

 

FOOTBALL

Class A

Queensbury at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.

Class B

Hudson Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Schuylerville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Class C

Cambridge-Salem at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth-Fort Edward at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Saratoga Springs at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Mekeel Christian at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Non-league

South Glens Falls at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Hoosick Falls, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Johnstown, 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Scotia, 6 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Gloversville, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments