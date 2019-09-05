FOOTBALL
Class A
Queensbury at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Mohonasen, 7 p.m.
Class B
Hudson Falls at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Schuylerville at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Class C
Cambridge-Salem at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth-Fort Edward at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Saratoga Springs at Niskayuna, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Mekeel Christian at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Non-league
South Glens Falls at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
Glens Falls at Hoosick Falls, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Glens Falls at Johnstown, 6 p.m.
South Glens Falls at Scotia, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Gloversville, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.