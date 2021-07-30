Local bowling scores — July 30 Jul 30, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Slate Valley LanesCoffee & Donut — 7/30Shirley Reid 188; Sandi Behan 215; Sue Pardy 210; Marsha Smith 193. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Lane Bowling Score Donut Coffee Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Calendar Local bowling scores — July 23 Jul 23, 2021 Bowling scores reported by local alleys during the past week. Calendar Local golf results — July 16 Jul 16, 2021 Golf scores reports by local courses during the past week. Calendar Area Aces — July 23 Jul 23, 2021 Area aces reported by local courses during the past week. Calendar Area Eagles Jul 9, 2021 Area eagles reported during the past week. Calendar Area Eagles — July 16 Jul 16, 2021 Area eagles reported by local golf courses during the past week. Calendar Area Aces — July 16 Jul 16, 2021 Area aces reported by local golf courses during the past week. Calendar Area Aces — July 2 Jul 2, 2021 Area Aces reported by local courses during the past week. Calendar Area eagles — July 23 Jul 23, 2021 Area eagles reported by local golf courses during the past week.