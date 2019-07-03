BROADWAY LANES
Half Century — 6/26
Mike LaPointe 205.
Summer Ball League — 6/26
Ben Faggiano 191,269,246-706; Roger Rivenburgh 212,150,276-638; Michael Jones 182,175,256-613; Larry Gaulin 215; Alex King 214.
Summer Doubles Classic — 7/2
John Confalone 280,257,300,258-1095; Steve Rock 205,235,279,279-998; Justin Barcomb 280,254,268,192-994; Brandon Boyer 246,243,255,245-989; John Davis Jr 279,219,188,280-966; Frank Cataldo 233,245,255,225-958; Dave Gould 233,202,268,234-937; Dave Stewart 233,248,237,211-929; Barry Latterell 194,299,237,189-919; Brandon Bickford 256,215,241,236-918; Craig Morrell 256,234,203,225-918; Dillon Greeno 235,207,242,229-913; Ricky Fredette 279,237,180,214-910; Rick Wilbur 171,269,227,234-901; Gary Plansker 214,256,245,172-887; Mark Ross Jr 249,178,226,220-873; Cory Nichols 164,236,237,227-864; Ron Jarvis 215,257,179,206-857; Nelson Chase 206,179,196,253-834; Al Barcomb 219,225,205,183-832; Ben Mullen 276,184,172,193-825; Chris Bruno 198,198,264,154-814; Al Gitto 209,195,179,222-805; Josh Gitto 191,231,183,195-800; Jarret Morris 198,207,225-630; Jon Wilbur 192,218,193-603; Rick VanGuilder 205,211,207; Dave Simons 267,201; Bryan Scott 237,224; Matt Wood 213,208; Tim Prouty 213,201; Jim Simo nson 236; Howard Hunt 224; Bill Nichols 222; Paul Greene 220; Jesse Edwards 215.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Show Me The Money — 6/26
Jeff Lafave 279,290,237,300-1106; Brandon Boyer 258,266,235,226-985; Patrick Loomis 257,236,279,210-982; Cory Nichols 286,244,257-981; Rich Otto 235,259,267,217-978; Kaylee White 266,265,247-948; Tim Prouty 235,259,237,216-947; Dillon Greeno 219,213,256,254-942; Rick Bogholtz 257,278,225-942; Ryan Benosky 244,225,201,268-938; Ben Keech 237,244,259-937; Julian Gamache Jr 237,247,252-927; John Confalone III 214,224,245,242-925; Wade White 244,236,210,215-905; David Gould II 255,235,219-901; Jesse Whorf 223,223,258-894; Megan Lambert 190,248,204,236-878; Nick Fuller 219,213,222,220-874; Mike J White II 202,257,222-868; Christian Winters 231,218,227-864; Ray Tennant Jr 253,211,201-850; Jonathon Temeles 254,235-849; Mike Blair 215,206,234-844; Frank Gorham Jr 217,204,223-841; Alan Amodeo 244,236,204-833; Tyler Dalbey 214,203,214,200-831; John Morgan Jr 223,203,208-830; Bob Evans 259,203-829; Doug Herold 242,209-820; Tom Dickinson 204,205,224-820; Barnaby Jones 221,246-819; Larry Vareck a 214,225-816; Barry Brockway 213,207,221-814; Frank Cataldo 202,202,239-810; Matt Pistoia 217,205,203-809; Shawn Morehouse 235,215-809; Brandon Palladino 224,203,216-806; Judy Mitchell 232,216-755; Hayley Keech 202,193,204-748; Jessica Hoy 182,213-743; Paul LaMarche 207,230; Brian Palmer 224,211; Chris Rock 213,220; Brad Delisle 202,213; Nick Amodeo 201,213; Annelise LaChapelle 202,203; Bobbie Wilder 201,199; Kevin Goodell Jr 243; Robert Eggleston 229; Walt Sevrie 226; Andy Duggan 224; Joe Morehouse 214; Adrien Hollister 211; Tim Colson 209; Lester Lemery 207; Nick Ramsey 202; Lee Anne Gould 196; Vanette Monette 186; Melissa Dickinson 184; Lauren Siaulnski 184.
Summer Have A Ball — 6/27
Frank Palmer 256,202,204-662; Kevin Mulcahy 208,222-611; Mike Mulcahy 214,201; Brandie Belden 188; Sheri Hammond 183.
Forever Young — 6/27
Floyd Butler 238,246,259-743; Wyman Swinton 209,209,171-589; Erica Sampson 170,213-530; Cathy Tracy 182,171; Joyce Silveira 186; Joe Meade 177; Linda Butler 172; Ellen Marcantonio 170.
Summer Singles Classic — 6/25
Craig Morrell 258,279,238,258-1033; Wyman Swinton 259,216,224,266-965; Mark Zingaro 244,247,250,214-955; Floyd Butler 268,226,225-898; Bob Evans 268,251-876; Darren Camp 228,256,217-871; Larry Hayes 238,235-847; Tom Yadanza 212,203,211; Bob Macey 211,225; Bruce Lemelin Jr 212,200; Roy Brady 208,202; John Morgan Jr 246.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap — 6/26
Ann Kelley 209; Rose Leonguererro 182,220,198-600; Ethan Mack 239; Cyrus Beckman 252,213-607; Sam Mcdonald 201; Dan Wood 223,209; Joel Rudnicki 202; John Hollister 263,286-735; Jess Tupper 212,211-582; Zach Hollister 210; Bernie Lurvey 277,242-716.
Summer No Tap — 6/19
Jeff Juckett 211; John Mckeighan 219; Dan Wood 207; Alexis Mack 196,200-571; Sam Mcdonald 204; Rose LeonGuerrerro 204,210-586; John Hollister 222,232-620; Jess Tupper 184; Zack Hollister 201,207; Bernie Lurvey 238,254-675.
