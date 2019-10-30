AIRWAY MEADOWS
Saturday Afternoon Scramble — 10/26
Low gross: 1. Walt Kosinski, Cathleen McQueeney, Roger Brown, Rich Sweeney, -4.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Walt Kosinski (12-13). No. 9, James Heber (35-0).
QUEENSBURY C.C.
BOTR Senior Scramble — 10/25
1. Mike O’Neil, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Bill Beneszewski—57, 2. John Blizzard, Dave McElrath, Don Brooks—60, 3. John Carney, Dave O’Brien, Tim Bechard, Jerry Bennett—62, T4. Chuck Rogan, Dennis Engroff, Frank Herlihy, Dean Boecher—64, T4. Joe Garahan, Ron White, Mark Bremser, Jim Sullivan—64, T6. Sinne Rossi, Al Wilcox, Gil Kocher, Dave Emery—65, T6. Pat Corbett, Frank Buehler, Charlie Brooks, Jim Werthmuller—65, 8. Frank Pelletier, Tony Cafaro, Fr. Paul Cox—69
