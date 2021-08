Sunday: The Warren County Democratic Committee Golf Tournament Fundraiser is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Cronin's Golf Resort in Warrensburg. It is a four-person scramble format.

Registration is $125 per person, with cart provided, and $25 per person for dinner only. The steak dinner is set for 6 p.m.

For more information, contact Kim Ross at 518-742-0322, Beth McLaughlin at 518-260-9721, or Lynne Boecher at 518-796-0740.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0