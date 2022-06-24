Glens Falls softball standings

GLENS FALLS RECREATION SOFTBALL
Men's League
1. Sandlot Legends;8-0;1.000
2. Knights;6-2;.750
3. Ball Busters;4-5;.440
4. Panera Bread;2-7;.220
5. Romeo Auto Group;0-6;.000
Recent games
Knights 18, Romeo Auto Group 8
Sandlot Legends 15, Ball Busters 11
Knights 20, Panera Bread 12
Sandlot Legends 12, Ball Busters 6
COED League
1. BBG Lakers;5-0;1.000
2. King Pin Ballers;5-1;.830
3. The Rock;4-2;.670
4. The Harvest;3-3;.500
5. Glory Dayz;2-3;.400
6. Big Badaboom;2-4;.330
7. Sandlot Legends;2-4;.330
8. Salvation Army;0-6;.000
Recent Games
BBG Lakers 25, Salvation Army 5
Big Badaboom 13, Sandlot Legends 12
King Pin Ballers 29, The Rock 10
Glory Dayz 17, The Harvest 16