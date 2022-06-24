 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glens Falls softball standings

  • 0

GLENS FALLS RECREATION SOFTBALL

Men's League

1. Sandlot Legends;8-0;1.000

2. Knights;6-2;.750

3. Ball Busters;4-5;.440

4. Panera Bread;2-7;.220

5. Romeo Auto Group;0-6;.000

Recent games

Knights 18, Romeo Auto Group 8

Sandlot Legends 15, Ball Busters 11

Knights 20, Panera Bread 12

Sandlot Legends 12, Ball Busters 6

COED League

1. BBG Lakers;5-0;1.000

2. King Pin Ballers;5-1;.830

People are also reading…

3. The Rock;4-2;.670

4. The Harvest;3-3;.500

5. Glory Dayz;2-3;.400

6. Big Badaboom;2-4;.330

7. Sandlot Legends;2-4;.330

8. Salvation Army;0-6;.000

Recent Games

BBG Lakers 25, Salvation Army 5

Big Badaboom 13, Sandlot Legends 12

King Pin Ballers 29, The Rock 10

Glory Dayz 17, The Harvest 16

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News