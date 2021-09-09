 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday's High School Football Schedule
0 comments

Friday's High School Football Schedule

From the Prep Roundup: Game reports, photos and news from high school sports series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Non-league

Hudson Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.

Queensbury at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.

Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Cohoes at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Class C

Schuylerville vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Tamarac, 7 p.m.

Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News