Friday's High School Football Schedule

Non-league
Hudson Falls at Schalmont, 7 p.m.
Queensbury at Shenendehowa, 7 p.m.
Amsterdam at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Cohoes at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Class C
Schuylerville vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Tamarac, 7 p.m.
Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
