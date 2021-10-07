 Skip to main content
Friday's high school football schedule
Friday's high school football schedule

Friday's high school football schedule:

Class A

Queensbury at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Class C

Mechanicville at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Fonda vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Tamarac, 7 p.m.

Class D

Warrensburg at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Cohoes at Granville, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Bethlehem at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.

