Friday's high school football schedule:
Class A
Queensbury at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Class C
Mechanicville at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Johnstown at Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Fonda vs. Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Tamarac, 7 p.m.
Class D
Warrensburg at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Cohoes at Granville, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Bethlehem at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Peru at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Our daily roundup of high school sports news
-
ROUNDUP: Bearor, Giumarra, Knill lead QHS to victory
-
PHOTOS: Glens Falls vs. Queensbury girls swimming
-
ROUNDUP: SGF, Horses battle to a tie; Carner's OT goal lifts Witches
- 9 updates