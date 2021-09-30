Friday's high school football schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class A
South Glens Falls at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.
Class D
Cambridge-Salem at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Granville at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Helderberg Valley at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Saratoga Springs at Guilderland, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
