Friday's high school football schedule
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class A

South Glens Falls at Ballston Spa, 7 p.m.

Class D

Cambridge-Salem at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Granville at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Helderberg Valley at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Saratoga Springs at Guilderland, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

