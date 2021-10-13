Friday's football/playoff schedule

BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League Championship
Lake George vs. Fort Ann at Golden Goal, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class A
Niskayuna at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Class B
Glens Falls at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Class C
Schuylerville at Cobleskill, 7 p.m.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
Class D
Greenwich at Lake George, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Class AA
CBA at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
People are also reading…
Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Thursday's high school sports reports
-
ROUNDUP: Queensbury wraps up Foothills Council title
-
Queensbury girls fall to Burnt Hills in Class A tennis final
-
ROUNDUP: Connor Farrell sets Granville scoring record in loss
- 7 updates