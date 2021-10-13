 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Friday's football/playoff schedule

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Thursday's high school sports reports series
  • 0

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League Championship

Lake George vs. Fort Ann at Golden Goal, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class A

Niskayuna at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class B

Glens Falls at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Class C

Schuylerville at Cobleskill, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Class D

Greenwich at Lake George, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Class AA

CBA at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

People are also reading…

Saranac at Ticonderoga, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News