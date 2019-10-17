{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class A

Ballston Spa at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class C

Greenwich at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth-Fort Edward at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Mohonasen at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg at Coxsackie-Athens, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Saratoga Springs at Schenectady, 6 p.m.

Champlain Valley

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League Championship

Lake George vs. Bolton-Warrensburg at SUNY Adirondack, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League Championship

Lake George vs. Fort Ann at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Scotia, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls at Broadalbin-Perth, 6 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Edward at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Lake George at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Berlin at Cambridge, 5:30 p.m.

Waterford at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Non-league

Salem-Cambridge at Niskayuna, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Queensbury at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Non-league

Greenwich Invitational at Saratoga Spa State Park, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

North Country vs. SUNY Adirondack at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

