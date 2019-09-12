{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class B

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Class C

Granville at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Cairo-Durham/Catskill, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Broadalbin-Perth at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Bethlehem at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hartford at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth at Lake George, 6 p.m.

Salem at Argyle-Fort Edward, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Saratoga Catholic at Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

GIRLS SOCCER

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack League

Bolton-Warrensburg at Lake George, 8 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Warrensburg at Granville, 4:45 p.m.

Corinth at Salem-Cambridge, 4:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Schuylerville at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

South Glens Falls at Hudson Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Lake George at Granville, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Edward at Bolton-Warrensburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Mechanicville, 5:30 p.m.

Berlin at Saratoga Catholic, 6 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Thursday's high school sports events

article

Roundup: Whitehall, Fort Ann, QHS post wins

article

Roundup: Lake George nips Cougars in close match

article

Roundup: SGF, Schuylerville win shutouts

7 updates

Load comments