{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class A

Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class B

Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Schuylerville at Cobleskill, 7 p.m.

Class C

Hoosick Falls at Granville, 7 p.m.

Hoosic Valley at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Class D

Chatham at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth-Fort Edward at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Guilderland at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Salem at Granville, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Wasaren League

Mechanicville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Keene, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Foothills Council

Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Fort Ann at Johnsburg-Minerva, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren League

Warrensburg at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Greenwich at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Section II Championships

Class A Final

Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills at Central Park, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Section II Championships

at Fairways of Halfmoon, 9:30 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments