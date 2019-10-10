FOOTBALL
Class A
Queensbury at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Class B
Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Schuylerville at Cobleskill, 7 p.m.
Class C
Hoosick Falls at Granville, 7 p.m.
Hoosic Valley at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Class D
Chatham at Warrensburg, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth-Fort Edward at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Guilderland at Saratoga Springs, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Salem at Granville, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wasaren League
Mechanicville at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Keene, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Scotia at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Broadalbin-Perth at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Fort Ann at Johnsburg-Minerva, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren League
Warrensburg at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Greenwich at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Hudson Falls at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Section II Championships
Class A Final
Queensbury vs. Burnt Hills at Central Park, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Section II Championships
at Fairways of Halfmoon, 9:30 a.m.
