FOOTBALL
Class A
Queensbury at Scotia, 7 p.m.
Burnt Hills at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Class B
Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.
Class C
Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.
Non-league
Glens Falls at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Granville at Cohoes, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Corinth, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Saratoga Springs at Shaker, 7 p.m.
Champlain Valley
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
(at Golden Goal)
Granville vs. Lake George, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle-Fort Edward vs. Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford vs. Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.
Johnstown at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Scotia at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
Amsterdam at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Wells at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Corinth at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren
Granville at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:45 p.m.
Non-league
Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Glens Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Granville at Warrensburg-Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.
Corinth at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cambridge at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Glens Falls, Shaker at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.
