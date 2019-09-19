{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Class A

Queensbury at Scotia, 7 p.m.

Burnt Hills at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Class B

Schuylerville at Broadalbin-Perth, 7 p.m.

Class C

Greenwich at Hoosick Falls, 7 p.m.

Non-league

Glens Falls at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Granville at Cohoes, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Corinth, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Saratoga Springs at Shaker, 7 p.m.

Champlain Valley

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

(at Golden Goal)

Granville vs. Lake George, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle-Fort Edward vs. Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford vs. Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Broadalbin-Perth, 4:30 p.m.

Johnstown at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Scotia at South Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

Amsterdam at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Wells at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Corinth at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren

Granville at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Warrensburg at Greenwich, 4:45 p.m.

Non-league

Hoosick Falls at Schuylerville, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Glens Falls at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Granville at Warrensburg-Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Argyle, 6:30 p.m.

Corinth at Lake George, 6:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Edward, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Saratoga Catholic at Hoosic Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cambridge at Stillwater, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Glens Falls, Shaker at Saratoga, 4:30 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments