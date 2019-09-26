FOOTBALL
Non-league
Queensbury at Saratoga, 7 p.m.
Helderberg Valley vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.
Class A
South Glens Falls at Gloversville, 7 p.m.
Class B
Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.
Class C
Stillwater at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.
Class D
Warrensburg at Whitehall, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Adirondack League
Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann vs. Lake George at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.
Argyle at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Keene at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake-Long Lake at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Corinth at Granville, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Foothills Council
Johnstown at Queensbury, 6 p.m.
Gloversville at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.
Scotia at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.
Adirondack League
Fort Edward at Granville, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton-Warrensburg at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Argyle at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.
Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.
Wasaren League
Cambridge at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.
Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Glens Falls at Ballston Spa, 4:45 p.m.
Fonda-Johnstown at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.
