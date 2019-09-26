{{featured_button_text}}

FOOTBALL

Non-league

Queensbury at Saratoga, 7 p.m.

Helderberg Valley vs. Corinth-Fort Edward at Fort Edward, 7 p.m.

Class A

South Glens Falls at Gloversville, 7 p.m.

Class B

Hudson Falls at Schuylerville, 7 p.m.

Class C

Stillwater at Lake George/Hadley-Luzerne, 7 p.m.

Class D

Warrensburg at Whitehall, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Adirondack League

Granville at Hadley-Luzerne, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann vs. Lake George at Queensbury, 4:30 p.m.

Argyle at North Warren, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Corinth, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Bolton-Warrensburg, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Hudson Falls at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Keene at Johnsburg-Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake-Long Lake at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Adirondack-Wasaren

Greenwich at Salem-Cambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Corinth at Granville, 4:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Foothills Council

Johnstown at Queensbury, 6 p.m.

Gloversville at Glens Falls, 6 p.m.

Scotia at Schuylerville, 6 p.m.

Adirondack League

Fort Edward at Granville, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton-Warrensburg at Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Argyle at Corinth, 6:30 p.m.

Lake George at Hadley-Luzerne, 6:30 p.m.

Wasaren League

Cambridge at Waterford, 5:30 p.m.

Stillwater at Saratoga Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Glens Falls at Ballston Spa, 4:45 p.m.

Fonda-Johnstown at Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls, 5 p.m.

