BOYS SOCCER
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
Fort Ann at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Granville at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hartford at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne at Hoosick Falls, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Non-league
Corinth at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
Johnsburg-Minerva at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Doane Stuart, 4:30 p.m.
Saratoga Catholic at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Foothills Council
Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Schuylerville at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.
Non-league
South Glens Falls at Corinth, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-league
Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Plain, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hudson Valley at SUNY Adirondack, 7 p.m.
