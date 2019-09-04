{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS SOCCER

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Hudson Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at South Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva at Indian Lake-Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Newcomb at Schroon Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

Fort Ann at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Granville at Hoosic Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hartford at Saratoga Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Hadley-Luzerne at Hoosick Falls, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Non-league

Corinth at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

Johnsburg-Minerva at Fort Ann, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Doane Stuart, 4:30 p.m.

Saratoga Catholic at Sharon Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Mechanicville, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Foothills Council

Queensbury at Glens Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Schuylerville at Gloversville, 4:30 p.m.

Non-league

South Glens Falls at Corinth, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Non-league

Hadley-Luzerne at Fort Plain, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls at Mohonasen, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Hudson Valley at SUNY Adirondack, 7 p.m.

