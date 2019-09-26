{{featured_button_text}}

A boys soccer report on the North Warren/Hadley-Luzerne game in Thursday’s edition had a mistake in the scoring. Caleb Granger scored both of Hadley-Luzerne’s goals.

The College Corner feature in Thursday’s edition did not continue to an inside page, as was intended. The remainder of that feature runs on today’s page B6.

