Correction

A story on Page A1 Sunday contained an incorrect figure for how much state aid the Fort Edward school district is losing. It is $1.442 million.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
