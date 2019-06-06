Greenwich eighth-grader Teagan Wright will compete in the girls 3,000-meter run at the State Track and Field Championships this weekend. Brynne Wright had won the race and the slot at last week's Section II state qualifier, but declined the spot to concentrate on the 2,000 steeplechase and allow her younger sister to go to states.
