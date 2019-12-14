CORRECTION
CORRECTION

The boys basketball report in Saturday's sports section had Hoosick Falls playing the wrong opponent. The Panthers' opponent was Tamarac.

Also, the Hartford/Corinth in the girls basketball report was actually a boys basketball game.

