CORRECTION

The boys basketball report in Saturday's sports section had Hoosick Falls playing the wrong opponent. The Panthers' opponent was Tamarac.
Also, the Hartford/Corinth in the girls basketball report was actually a boys basketball game.
The boys basketball report in Saturday's sports section had Hoosick Falls playing the wrong opponent. The Panthers' opponent was Tamarac.
Also, the Hartford/Corinth in the girls basketball report was actually a boys basketball game.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.