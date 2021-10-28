 Skip to main content
CORRECTION

A quote in the Adirondack Thunder game story in Thursday's edition was attributed to the wrong player. The following quote should have been attributed to forward Colin Long:

“That’s something (coach Alex Loh) has talked about from Day 1. We want to have a presence there, not only net front, but also that soft area in the high slot. We’re still learning; there’s a couple times when you’ll see point shots where maybe we’re missing a guy there, but it’s something we talk about every day. At the end of the day, that’s where you score goals.”

