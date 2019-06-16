{{featured_button_text}}

Recent US Open Champs

2019 — Gary Woodland

2018 — Brooks Koepka

2017 — Brooks Koepka

2016 — Dustin Johnson

2015 — Jordan Spieth

2014 — Martin Kaymer

2013 — Justin Rose

2012 — Webb Simpson

2011 — Rory McIlroy

2010 — Graeme McDowell

2009 — Lucas Glover

2008 — Tiger Woods

2007 — Angel Cabrera

