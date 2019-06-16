Recent US Open Champs
2019 — Gary Woodland
2018 — Brooks Koepka
2017 — Brooks Koepka
2016 — Dustin Johnson
2015 — Jordan Spieth
2014 — Martin Kaymer
2013 — Justin Rose
2012 — Webb Simpson
2011 — Rory McIlroy
2010 — Graeme McDowell
2009 — Lucas Glover
2008 — Tiger Woods
2007 — Angel Cabrera
