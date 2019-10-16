BROADWAY LANES
Fortune Men's 150 — 10/7
Mark Wadsworth 200; Bill Davidson 207,237,206-650; Ray Anderson 233,259,211-703; Justin Brown 202; Rex Flaven210 ; Garry Monrian 232,224-647; Jamie Perkins 220,213; Chris Smith 202; Noah Ringer 213; Rich Vanguilder 244-601; Earl Macduff 245,213,236-694; Lance Bergman 225,235-648; Art Dashnaw 220; Pat Brockway 224; Steve Lapointe 223; Richard North 220,244-648; Paul Marissal 217; Ray Vantassell 255; Paul Colvin 200; John Davis Sr 200; Larry Haskell Sr 226; Dan Stimpson 233,216-617; John Davis Jr 228,201,222-651; Mark Gulick 207; Tracy Conlon 216,213-606; Brett Stuttard 222,227-639; Steve Burch 244; Ryan Darfler 236,221-638; Tyler Dalbey 204,234-622; Mike Dutkee 202; Chris Latterell 219; Gary Mckinney 202,246-643; Shawn Mabb 289,222-678; Frank Decrescente 222,209-601; Jarrett Morris 234-604; Damon Casey 227; Jeff Morris 258,224,238-720; Larry Gaulin 225; Frank Cottone Jr 202,210; Anthony Pliscofsky 234,203-603; Brandon Sprague 222.
Martha's Dandee Intercity — 10/10
Justin Barcomb 221,257-901; Dave Stewart 248-850; Roy VanDerbogart 279-911; Nelson Chase III 221,223,234-896; Jeffrey Boyer Jr 237; Brandon Boyer 269,249-870; Ernie Brennan 252-848; Nick Fuller 221,258-812; Ethan Kelsey 244-870; Devan VanGuilder 235,237,237,249-958; Dillon Greeno 243,232,236-901; Mike Brunelle 237; Tony Azaert 259,256,232-921; Brandon Bickford 248,227,266-947; Jim Nassivera 241-819; Joe DeVellis 268,266-935; Chris Corlew 223,228-835; Helen Waite 234-834; Eric Stangle 233,279,227-932; Jim Simonson 225,225; Alyssa Pancake 221; John Pancake 242,246-866; Dennis LaFountaine 220; Al Barcomb 224,235-824; Cody Palmer 229,237-868; Ryan Benosky 299,255,246,247-1047; Tim Prouty 234,231,248-901; Jesse Edwards Jr 223,226-831; Mark Seacord 268,245-915; Gary Plansker 258,236-827; Ben Keech 234-823; Mark Owens 226,236,257-930; Barry Latterell 223-802; Kara Rapp 256,227-824; Ian Rose 280,278-976; Jacob Helm 226; John O'Hara 223-816; Elmer Hill 257,237-914; Chris Miles 247,222,223- 906; Jack Comar 279,234-906; Greg Smith 232,252,278,227-989; James Skellie 221,225,222-882; Adrien Hollister 224,235,233-888; John Davis Jr 300,229-939; Jarrett Morris 234,221-856; John Clossen 226-802; Christian Winters 245,247-876; Matt Nevins 222; Jim Steady 245; Craig Morell 236,223,30,243-1002; George Palmer 247,225,226,223-921; Steve Rock 268,258,245-968.
HF/FE Mixed Industrial — 10/11
Dick Seacord 201; Mark Seacord 230,210-633; Rose Cook 202; Connor Ladd 204; Mark Rock 203; Jim Wells 200,202; Chris Rock 233,244-664; Steve Rock 220; Ray VanTassell 216,236,232-84; Ray Pasco 202; Chasidy Steady 186; Jim Steady 243; Briana Bickford 214-553; Barry Latterell 204,221,245-670; Jack Bickford 237; Nick Barker 233,237,269-739; Jeffrey Boyer 234,266-694; Tom Kilmartin 218,256-668; Jeremiah Gifford 221-610.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Kingpin Classic — 10/7
Frank Cataldo 290,236,244,247-1017; John Confalone 257,212,266,266-1001; Devan VanGuilder 300,243,228,223-994; Pete Temeles 222,234,280,247-983; Anlyn Billington 235,288,212,244-979; Jason McCotter 280,224,268-962; Brandon Boyer 233,269,233,225-960; Vinny Nichols 279,202,258,213-952; Ben Keech 235,269,246,202-952; Adrien Hollister 278,235,215,224-952; Al Amodeo 222,253,222,242-939; Tom Dickinson 224,220,248,244-936; Craig Morrell 201,300,218,209-928; Aaron Holtby 266,231,236-926; Cory Nichols 236,224,276-918; Ryan Benosky 200,237,243,236-916; Dennis LaFontaine 255,223,210,226-914; DJ Bohannon 206,265,247-913; Wade White 226,204,246,235-911; Dan Wilson 256,258,210-908; Ken Companion 233,256,225-903; Tom Graves 214,232,207,244-897; Darren Camp 213,267,253-897; John Duguay 222,278,211-896; Tom Yadanza 235,234,230-895; Blaine Phair 224,200,236,234-894; Dillon Greeno 224,216,236,215-891; Christian Winters 269,235,226-888; Walter Thorne 217,246,229-888; Shawn Junko 235,247,243-884; Al B arcomb 213,228,244-877; Bill Nichols 208,222,212,234-876; Scott George 214,249,228-875; Chris Rock 214,226,248-875; Jon Greer 268,243-870; Chris Bruno 211,217,213,224-865; Barry Bisner 205,255,219-864; Richie Otto 267,224-859; Ray Tennant Jr. 234,244-853; Sonny Goldsmith 219,224,214-849; Rick Bogholtz 215,228,213-842; Nick Fuller 213,232,218-839; Barnaby Jones 204,236,205-833; Brian Palmer 251,215-833; Bob Evans 220,211,215-830; Meg Lambert 223,234-829; Ben Bohannon 204,237-829; Barry Brockway 205,225,218-824; Brad Delisle 215,214,225-822; Ernie Brennan 228,256-820; Mike Graves 237,234-818; Tommy Robinson 224,235-817; Jeff LaFave 203,229-815; Mark Zingaro 235,219,205-810; Lester Lemery 210,220-806; Don Billington 226,223-803; Kara Rapp 224,236-803; Dan Billington 236-802; Emily Wilson 248-800.
Too Cold For Golf — 10/10
John Underwood 184,193,183-560; Len Ball 190,204-541; Everett Stockman 171,170-510; Jim Finamore 191; Ed Lyon Sr 176.
Corinth Seniors — 10/10
Floyd Butler 221,223,238-682; Harry Burdick 190,279-628; Frank Pelletier 224,190,187-601; Rod LaChapelle Jr 196,171,214-581; Gary Sampson 183,172,205-560; Dave Williams 198,222-558; Charles Clements 183,172,195-550; Jim Robarge Sr 171,190,177-538; Joe Oliveri 174,184-519; Ed Rubino 191-518; Mike White Sr 192; Robert Ricciardelli Sr 183; Andy Winslow 177; Victor Corbisiero 171; Curt Williams 177.
Tri Lakes Mixed — 10/9
Emily Wilson 204,243-620; Art Persons 205; Kevin Mulcahy 232; Gerald Collard 224.
Hurricane — 10/9
Patti Conley 180,183-530; Mary LaChapelle 188,179-523; Marge Abbott 174,171-513; Denise Villa 185; Cathy Hanna 173.
Wed. Singles Classic — 10/9
Karl Wolf 268,237,247,213-965; Bob Evans 247,235,255-925; Chris Parker 267,256-902; Paul Houck 211,246,247-884; Al Amodeo 216,256,204-848.
York/Sycuro Memorial — 10/7
Kyle Phillips 216,249,248-713; Isaiah Cody 244,231-652; Fran Allen 232,205-626; Tom Milin 237,200-622; Preston Allen 201,232-604; Tanis Lydecker 202,205,193-600; Don Youngmann 201; Al Bedard Jr 203; Charles Allen 202,203; Peter Hayes 201; Karen Lawson 186,180; Brandon Allen 210.
You have free articles remaining.
L.G. LANES & GAMES
Lake George Youngsters — 10/7
Liz White 202,166,186-554; Rita French 180; Carol Barnes 201; Barb Arnold 183; Fran Taitel 182,178,199-550.
Tyros — 10/8
Marj Durling 196; Hazell Annesi 184; Joyce Thyrring 206,192; Doris Wildermuth 171; Sabrina Harpp 153,245,176-574; Liz White 172,210.
Matinee Dolls — 10/8
Rhonda Sullivan 177.
Tri-county Mixers — 10/8
Mike Smith 205; Dennis Burrows 227; Carl Brainard 211,205,191-607; Andrea VanDerwarker 193,224,126-543; Mike Mulcahy 205,198,215-618; Kevin Mulcahy 203,213; Fran Taitel 175,237,147-559; Ron Ristau 223; John Root 263; Stan Ellsworth 244; Craig Baker 223,225,187-635; Greg May 245; Daryl Hitchcock 217; Chris May 203; Mike Dane 179,224,219-622; Krystle Smith 183; Liam Briggs 202; Jayme Smith 209; Barry Bisner 288,211,191-690.
Koffee Klatcher — 10/10
Cathy Hodgkins 172; Hazell Annesi 187; Sandy LaPierre 198; Vicky Eastwood 174; Terry Fazio 170; Liz White 177,174; Sabrina Harpp 195.
Queensbury Seniors — 10/11
John Gunther 202,237,203-642; Janet Richard 188; Judy Fay 193,207-501.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Slate Valley Jrs — 10/11
DJ. Ludwikowski 208.
Coffee & Donut — 10/11
Janice Jones 210.
Northern — 10/15
bernie lurvey 224,267,223-714; Jeff Humphries 205; Diane Taft 189,206-557; Gene Morse 204; Dave Morse 200,213-600; John Teriele 224; Morgan Conlon 209; Barb Barnes 182; Jason Kilburn 201.
Mettowee — 10/14
Kenny Currier 259,235-686; Justin Lourie 202,256,255-713; Herb Sady 223,237,235-695; Jeff Lourie 231; Derrick Prevost 242; Lee Bousley 264-631; Keith Guiniparo 207,203,224-634; Greg Pritchard 222; Adam Gordon 215; Mike Krawczyk 255,255,208-718; Roy Fifield 212; Matt Wood 245,237,234-716; Jeff Loveland 288,204-647; Kathy Gebo 186.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.