BROADWAY LANES
Broadway Summer Doubles — 6/18
Steve Rock 268,278,223,257-1026; Ricky Fredette 256,227,266,257-1006; Sean Burnham 256,256,235,247-994; Brandon Boyer 258,246,246,216-966; Dave Stewart 289,279,185,196-949; Jesse Edwards 247,279,221,189-936; Roy Vanderbogart 220,245,213,256-934; Ronny Cararra 235,268,181,246-930; Frank Cataldo 274,233,219,203-929; Josh Gitto 207,234,257,227-925; Barry Latterell 254,226,196,236-912; Justin Barcomb 247,274,204,174-899; Brad DeLisle 300,230,186,171-887; Jon Wilbur 261,259,214,152-886; Jarrett Morris 174,226,259,223-882; Ethan Kelsey 214,159,269,235-877; Dave Gould 288,212,192,179-871; Al Barcomb 180,230,233,228-871; Ron Jarvis 157,215,243,256-871; Eric Stangle 226,239,204,201-870; Scott Burnham Jr 217,245,192,197-851; Cory Nichols 268,187,165,225-845; Nelson Chase 268,206,207,164-845; Rick Wilbur 199,221,184,209-813; Jim Simonson 174,159,231,248-812; Brandon Bickford 208,202,204,195-809; Gary Plansker 205,194,171,234-804; Dillon Greeno 245,203; Scott George 224,213; Rick Vanguilder 2 15,211,205; Al Gitto 237; Paul Greene 245,203; Bill Nichols 206,204,202; Bryan Scott 205; Howard Hunt 227,201.
Half Century League — 6/12
Andy Conley 207,237,235-679; Alan Kawa 197,199,239-635; John Underwood 204; Izzy Rainville 227; Al Bedard 203; Mike LaPointe 216,202; Don Bellen 204.
Broadway Summer Ball League — 6/12
Michael Jones 241,235,197-673; Chris Corlew 210,235,181-626; Aaron Fuller 225; Ben Faggiano 252; John Lavigne 221; Alex King 228; Roger Rivenburgh 215.
KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Summer Singles Classic — 6/11
Larry Hayes 248,218,221,257-944; Wyman Swinton 263,234,225-902; Mark Zingaro 223,257,204-869; Floyd Butler 201,214,243-847; Bob Evans 227,248-835; Mike Scheerer 213,206-801; Maryanne Faranda 253,214-785; Tom Yadanza 204,202,210; John Morgan Jr 205,214; Roy Brady 206; Darren Camp 205; Kay Kenneally 188; Erica Sampson 182.
Show Me The Money — 6/12
Wade White 235,299,278,243-1055; Brandon Boyer 269,257,242,228-996; Mike Scheerer 226,300,223,220-969; Cory Nichols 243,266,224,234-967; Tim Prouty 245,299,236-960; Ben Bohannon 247,221,233,257-958; John Confalone III 258,226,242,231-957; Patrick Loomis 277,215,220,239-951; Nick Fuller 203,267,231,247-948; John Morgan Jr 234,263,278-936; Bob Evans 204,259,224,238-925; Adrien Hollister 233,226,207,242-908; Doug Herold 234,279,206-901; Christian Winters 216,290,204-900; Frank Gorham Jr 256,265-899; Brian Palmer 256,235,220-895; Barry Brockway 268,243,202-894; Chris Rock 204,267,225-890; Dan Billington 220,239,211,215-885; Rick Bogholtz 226,226,236-882; Rich Otto 213,237,232-881; Brandon Palladino 247,247-873; Shawn Morehouse 211,214,233,213-871; Jeff Lafave 207,224,243-869; Jessica Hoy 246,274-868; Tyler Dalbey 255,243-867; Alan Amodeo 242,247-864; Brad Delisle 248,233-861; Ryan Benosky 212,258,221-858; Devan VanGuilder 200,230,246-855; Jesse Whorf 240,201,223-855; Tom Dickinson 225 ,246,203-843; Megan Lambert 204,219,225-832; Harold Lawson 258,214-831; Barnaby Jones 224,236-828; Walt Sevrie 222,234-824; Matt Pistoia 201,215,248-822; Kevin Goodell Jr 202,237,202-821; Dillon Greeno 221,222,231-820; Kaylee White 266,181,181,190-818; Lester Lemery 209,236,201-814; Melissa Dickinson 180,224,183-760; Lee Anne Gould 225,213-757; Mike D White Sr 209,202,219; Paul LaMarche 213,230; Jon Greer 221,219; Larry Varecka 222,203; Joe Morehouse 210,212; Andy Duggan 205,212; Ray Tennant Jr 206,209; Frank Cataldo 210,202; John Morgan Sr 236; Mike Blair 218; Mike Prince 215; Ray Tennant Sr 205; Bobbie Wilder 188,181,182; Hayley Keech 183,199; Amanda Sweeney 193; Vanette Monette 180.
Forever Young — 6/13
Floyd Butler 220,235,227-682; Roy Brady 233-612; Wyman Swinton 236,191,171-598; Doug Smith 188-512; Sandy Martin 174,176; Jim Sefren 171,175; Ed Rubino 192; Erica Sampson 187; Laura Hitzegrad 177; Barb Arnold 175.
Summer Have A Ball — 6/13
Tim Smith 207,266-642; Kevin Mulcahy 224,241-631; Frank Palmer 203,205,203-611; Steven LaPointe 233; Mike Mulcahy 227; Andrew Gates 202; Nate Merrill 202; Sheri Hammond 183,181; Doreen Green 184.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap — 6/12
Jeff Juckett 216,247-626; John Mckeighan 227,209-630; Joel Rudnicki 209; Rose Leonguererro 227,192,191-610; Alexis Mack 240,209,190-639; John Hollister 262,200-644; Zach Hollister 242-615; Bernie Lurvey 228.
