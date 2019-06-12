KINGPIN'S ALLEY
Summer Singles Classic — 6/4
Wyman Swinton 224,244,212,278-958; Darren Camp 268,237,213-892; Bob Evans 224,257,203-853; Floyd Butler 255,244-846; Larry Hayes 235,218-819; John Morgan Jr 216,227-816; Maryanne Faranda 203,185-731; Bob Hotte 203,202; Mark Zingaro 236; Roy Brady 215; Erica Sampson 187.
Show Me The Money — 6/5
Alan Amodeo 298,242,280,245-1065; Nick Fuller 279,231,232,258-1000; Tim Prouty 246,206,230,279-961; Kaylee White 223,258,257,215-953; Frank Cataldo 254,226,244,226-950; David Gould II 255,203,267,223-948; Rick Bogholtz 226,223,213,279-941; Barnaby Jones 235,219,229,248-931; Rich Otto 222,232,235,242-931; Jeff Lafave 213,235,232,248-928; John Confalone III 269,211,225,222-927; Megan Lambert 212,246,243,206-907; Bob Evans 203,268,245-897; Wade White 277,256-897; Dillon Greeno 227,279-889; Brandon Palladino 242,246,223-880; Brandon Boyer 247,264,202-879; Chris Rock 222,223,235-872; Cory Nichols 227,212,254-870; Dan Billington 247,242,226-868; Shawn Morehouse 221,212,223,209-865; Ryan Benosky 214,213,246-861; Adrien Hollister 225,231,212-845; Doug Herold 212,268-841; Lester Lemery 213,237-837; Matt Pistoia 267,203-836; Julian Gamache Jr 268,246-832; Patrick Loomis 235,230-829; Bobbie Wilder 209,193,219,206-827; Ben Keech 252,211-824; Frank Gorham Jr 217,220-810; Christian Winters 247- 800; Amber Gossett 201,212-755; Jessica Hoy 193,203,188-755; Melissa Dickinson 200,198-735; Andy Duggan 222,200,200; Walt Sevrie 256,205; Nick Amodeo 233,223; Mike Blair 232,213; Jesse Whorf 239,205; Brian Palmer 218,224; Ray Tennant Jr 215,222; Tom Dickinson 214,214; Brad Delisle 205,220; Adam Sweeney 207,212; Ben Bohannon 203,212; Barry Brockway 200,214; Paul LaMarche 204,205; John Morgan Jr 236; Larry Varecka 229; Hayley Keech 219; Mike D White Sr 215; Lee Crowd 210; Joe Morehouse 203; Meagan Brownell 203; Kowen Drake 202; Jonathon Temeles 200; Lee Anne Gould 184,188; Judy Mitchell 191; Annelise LaChapelle 188.
Forever Young — 6/6
Wyman Swinton 236,190,237-663; Roy Brady 242,211-634; Floyd Butler 245,181,200-626; Gary Sampson 235,204-605; Doug Smith 216,211-583; Ken Nicholson 189; David Silveira 181; Joe Meade 176.
Summer Have A Ball — 6/6
Mike Mulcahy 266-603; Frank Palmer 215,213; Kevin Mulcahy 216; Vince French 202; Shelly Hull 200; Sheri Hammond 183.
SLATE VALLEY LANES
Summer No Tap — 6/5
Jeff Juckett 280-610; John Mckeighan 208; John Hollister 234-622; Zach Hollister 231,222-621; Bernie Lurvey 219,244,209-672; Ann Kelley 213; Rose Leonguererro 230; Ethan Mack 231; Alexis Mack 241-569; D J Ludwikowski 239,221,242-702; Sam Mcdonald 219; Joel Rudnicki 215,224.
