AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 9/6
Low gross: 1. Bobby Frank, Sam Chabot, Rich Sweeney, (-7). 2. Don Seymour, Cathleen McQueeney, Jimmy Peters, (-7).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Walt Kosinsky (12-9). No. 9, Mike Brice (23-1).
BAY MEADOWS
Monday Night Ladies — 9/2
Low gross: 1. Fran DelSignore, Marge French. 2. Diane Perkowski, Marlene Daley.
Monday 11 a.m. Shamble — 9/9
Low gross: 1. Tom Ives, Bob Beebe, Scott Cottrell. 2. Dick Linehan, Mike Corriea, Paul Greene.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Al Hammel, 5' 2". No. 7, Bill Purick, 27' 11".
Thurs. co-ed scramble — 8/29
Low gross: 1. Anne Brock, George Morey, Jim Loose, Mark Ross Sr., -4. T2. Jerry Dragon, Bruce Dragon, Bill Dresser, Rick Strain, -3. Bob Bogdan, John Brock, Mike Corriea, Paul McLean, -3.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Tom Ives, 15'. No. 7, George Morey, 6' 4".
Thurs. co-ed scramble — 9/5
Low gross: 1. Mark Gulick, Bill Palmer, Paul Greene, Bill Black, -5. 2. Bob Beebe, Jim Loose, Dick Linehan, Phil Thompson
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Tom Ives, 14' 5". No. 7, Al Hammel, 4'.
Wed. Morning Ladies — 9/11
Fewest Putts: Sandy Rabine - 12, Clara Peartree - 15, Marcia Corriveau - 16, Linda Niedermeyer and Martha Mann tied - 17. Joy Griffin - 18, Lorraine Davis and Margie Foote - 19.
Birdies: Sandy Rabine - holes 2, 7, 9
Tuesday Morning Ladies — 9/10
Bingo Bango Bongo Flight A: 1. Meg Phillips 11, 2. Diane Perkowski 10, T3. Donna Cooley & Fran Del Signore 9
Bingo Bango Bongo Flight B: 1. Shirley Long 11, 2. Bonnie Kopp 10, 3. Marge French 9
Bingo Bango Bongo Flight C: T1. Cheeri Roberts & Anne Brock 7 T3. Sandy Coulter & Carol McCarthy 6
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 9/6
1. Jon Baum, Don Brooks, Gary Hedrick, Tom Reed - 58. 2. Frank Buehler, Porkey Clements, Fred MacNaughton, Bruce Podwirny - 61. T3. Dave Briscoe, John Dennett, Dennis Engroff, Dave McElrath - 62. T3. Jerry Bennett, Butch Hurley, Dave Maynard, Bill Petrusky - 62. T3. Tim MacDougal, Frank Pelletier, Gene Perry, Jim Sullivan - 62. 6. Dean Boecher, George Buhrmaster, Tony Cafaro, George Morey - 63. 7. Bob Donohue, Jack Labombard, Charlie Redmond, Jim Robarge - 64. T8. Charlie Brooks, Terry Rillahan, Chuck Rogan, Jim Werthmuller - 65. T8. Tom Greene, Larry Haskell, Ray Rabl, Dave Williams - 65. 10. Tim Bechard, John Carney, Rene Clarke, Bruce Smith - 66. 11. Rick Morehouse, Ed Powers, Curt Williams, Gerry Woodward - 67. T12. Jerry Artale, Ed Barber, Fr. Paul Cox, Glenn Fagen - 68. T12. Bill Beneszewski, John Blizzard, Mark Bremser, Joe Mondella - 68. T12. Phil Dickenson, Keith Knoop, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Al Wilcox - 68
Longest putt: No. 2, Don Brooks/Jon Baum - 13 feet, 11 inches. No. 4, Dennis Engroff - 27 feet, 1 inch. No. 5, Tom Reed/Jon Baum - 15 feet, 1 inch. No. 6, George Morey - 33 feet, 10 inches. No. 8, Jerry Bennett/Butch Hurley - 9 feet, 10 inches
Closest to line: No. 5, Ray Rabl, 0 inches.
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Women's 9 Hole league — 9/10
A flight low net: 1. Kris Hatch. 2. Jill Paltrowitz. 3. Emily Latterell. 4. Kate Meath.
B flight low net: 1. Michele Ross. 2. Nancy Wilson. 3. Loanne Laakso. 4. Sue McPhillips.
C flight low net: 1. Diane Hall. 2. Janey Ashworth. 3. Nancy Shortell. 4. Martha Coughlan.
Women's 18 hole league — 9/11
September Shamble low net: 1. Ella Kellogg, Nancy Wilson, Nancy Hyman. 2. Nicole Ward, Nancy Wilson, Jill Paltrowitz. 3. Patty Mahony, Sue McPhillips, Nancy DelSignore. 4. Karin Gentner, Diane Hall, Nancy DelSignore.
Most Accurate Drive: A Flight, Patty Mahony. B Flight, Meg Hughes. C Flight, Sue McPhillips
HILAND PARK
Wednesday Club — 9/4
Men's low gross: 1. Kevin Byrnes, 34. T2. Pat Seelye, 36. T2. Kyle Porter, 36.
Men's low net: T1. Jack Mac Donald, 34.5. T1. Mike Fuller, 34.5. T1. Greg Nevins, 34.5.
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Betty Cornell Tournament — 9/5
A flight low gross: Judy Scchkrioba and Sharon Morris, 69. Cindy DeLappa and Mary Sicard, 70. Lisa Bolton and Terry Russo, 71. Beth Currier and Kelly Meader, 73.
A flight low net: Cheri Stevens and Rosie Curran, 53. Meg Phillips and Jennifer Donovan, 54. Sue Shoemaker and Sue Trumpick, 56. Lynn Bishop and Patty Mahony, 57.
A flight long drive (No. 11): Sue Halliday.
A flight closest to the line (No. 6): Rosann Curran.
B flight low gross: Cherie St.Clair and Judy Austin, 79. Sally Costello and Peg Bress, 80. Terry Wiart and Jane Healy, 82. Peggy Alexy and Nancy Porpora, 93.
B flight low net: Kandy Bruce and Thom Gebo, 52. Patty Kervin and Pam O'Leary, 54. Ann Clugstone and Maureen Chase, 57. Jill Nelson and Marge French, 57.
B flight long drive (No. 11): Valerie Hext.
B flight closest to the line (No. 6): Kandy Bruce.
C flight low gross: Paula Christopoulos and Mary Boucher, 84. Kathy McMahon and Patricia Mitchell, 88. Genie Stranahan and Lynn LaFalce, 90. Nancy Imrie and Lidia Cerrone, 93.
C flight low net: Linda Pollack and Michelle Homicz, 55. Kathleen Barcheid and Theresa Lorenzo, 57. Margaret Manny and Cathy McKenna, 59. Pat Purner and Janice Niemer, 61.
C flight long drive (No. 11): Pat Mitchell.
C flight closest to the line (No. 6): Teresa Laurenzo.
Overall closest to the pin: No. 10, Karen Shevlin, 7 1/2 inches. No. 14, Judy Schkrioba, 4 feet, 4 inches.
Monday Ladies of the Evening — 9/7
Low gross: 1. Mary Sicard 70, 2. Helen Waite 74, 3. Beth Currier 75, 4. Cindy DeLappa 76, 5. Kelly Meader 82.
Low net: 1. Cathy Lynch 59, 2. Sue Trumpick 60, 3. Jeannie Chrabaszcz 62, 4. Hannah Seelye 64, 5. Maureen Chase 64.
Least putt: Jeannie Chrabaszcz 29.
Closest to the pin: No. 10, Cheri Stevens (7-10 1/2), No. 14. Mary Sicard (24-5).
Closest to the line: Jeannie Chrabaszcz.
Closest to distance marker: Becky Herrick.
Longest drive: Mary Sicard.
Thirsty Thursday Scramblers
1. Team Sawyer 126, 2. Team Sully 129, 3. Team Adamson, 129, 4. Team Wobbie, 131.
Wednesday Women's League — 9/4
Front 9 low gross: 1. Peggy Bress, 44. T2. Jeannie Chrrabaszcz, 46. T2. Denise Zayachek, 46.
Front 9 low net: T1. Laurie Weeks, 36. T1. Nancy Kaechele, 36.
Tuesday Night League
Low gross: 1. Mike O'Neil, 36. 2. Gary Ludwig, 38. 3. Sinibaldi Rossi, 39.
Low net: 1. Tom McCarty, 29. 2. Keith Conners, 31 (c/m). 3. Bill Hamelin, 31. 4. Scott Kingsley, 31. 5. Ken Sawyer, 31.
