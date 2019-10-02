AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 9/27
Low gross: 1. Jeff Yeackel, David Ward, Walt Kosinski, Richard Arnold, -4.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Dan Stewart, 33' 4". No. 9, Sandy Hurlburt, 13' 5".
BATTENKILL C.C.
Women’s Club Championship
Results: 1. Anne Garrity 90, 2. Nancy Johanson 99, 3. Sue Harrington 101.
You have free articles remaining.
Morrissey Handicap
Result: Dan DeGregory defeated Tim Bulger 1 up (20 holes)
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 9/27
T1. John Blizzard, Dave Briscoe, Dave Maynard, Bruce Podwirny - 63. T1. Phil Dickenson, Keith Knoop, Ray Rabl, Dave Rosebrook - 63. T3. Jon Baum, Don Brooks, Russ Williams, Gerry Woodward - 64. T3. Charlie Brooks, George Buhrmaster, Fr. Paul Cox, Fred MacNaughton - 64. T3. John Dennett, Fr. Nellis Tremblay, Al Wilcox, Curt Williams - 64. 6. Porkey Clements, Dave Emery, Ed Powers, Mike Spain - 65. T7. Jerry Artale, Gene Perry, Tom Reed, Chuck Rogan - 66. T7. Gil Kocher, Ed Lombardi, Charlie Redmond - 66. T9. Jerry Bennett, Bob Donohue, Tim MacDougal, Gary Monteith - 67. T9. Joe Garahan, Rick Morehouse, Frank Pelletier, Jim Sullivan - 67. T9. Frank Fernandez, Bob Raymond, Ron Rivard, Jim Robarge - 67. T12. Tony Cafaro, Dennis Engroff, Tim Murphy, Dave Williams - 69. T12. Mark Bremser, Frank Buehler, Dave McElrath, Bruce Smith - 69.
Closest to the pin: No. 1, Bruce Podwirny - 11 3/4 inches. No. 3, Keith Knoop - 1 foot, 3 inches. No. 5, Frank Pelletier - 9 feet, 7 inches. No. 7, Ed Lombardi - 4 feet, 4 inches. No. 9, Fred MacNaughton - 13 feet, 3 inches
Note: On No. 2, Dave Maynard had a hole-in-one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.