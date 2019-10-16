AIRWAY MEADOWS
Employee/Member Scramble — 10/9
Low gross: 1. Bryan Schermerhorn, Scott Tromblay, Rich Grimaldi, Ron Sentz, 56. 2. Charlie O'Brien, Vince Cortese, John Vallelunga, Mark Zienert, 60. 3. Kevin Nielsen, Tony Yeackel, Carol Singer, Dennis McEvoy, 61. 4. Dan Feulner, Joan Heber, Marie Petrie, Donna Denue, 61.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Kevin Nielsen (20-10). No. 9, Steve Lovejoy (3-0).
Longest drive: No. 18, Mary Field. No. 18, Charlie O'Brien.
Employee Competition Winners: Closest To The Directional Flag Np. 4: Rick Powell (34-0). Most Accurate Drive No. 5: Jayme Heber. Farthest From The Pin No. 11: Dave Stevens. Closest To The Pin 2nd Shot no. 14: Vince Cortese. Longest Drive No. 18: Don Seymour.
Member Competition winners: Closest To The Directional Flag No. 4: Patti Auer. Most Accurate Drive No. 5: Steve Merola. Farthest From The Pin No. 17: Jimmy Peters. Closest To The Pin 2nd Shot No. 2: Jeff Gutowski.
Oktoberfest Scramble — 10/6
A flight, low gross: 1. Dave Semione, Mike Salvatore, Ed Salvatore, Ken Hall, 60. 2. Justin Sutherland, Pete Scheeren, Mike Moccia, Ryan Tatlock, 61. 3. Rick Risatti, Bill Wagner, Rick Palmer, Eric Murphy, 61.
B flight low gross: 1. Tom Ellis, Joe Hammer, Rick Bartlett, Jack Ellis, 58. 2. Chris Clark, Bill Fitch, Mike Devoe, Shawn Foley, 60. 3. Jamie Cherry, John Everett, John Winnek, Patrick Girard, 63.
C flight low gross: 1. Michael VanNostrand, Ronald West, Brett Delano, Jimmy Cole, 64. 2. Eddie Brown, Cory Seelye Dixon, Chris Cornish, Rick Poltrac, 66. 3. Ben Farrell, Dave Castle, Paul Jennings, Tom Vandermark, 66.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Chris Robbins (6-7). No. 9, Jack Ellis (4-9). No. 11, Bill Fitch (3-8).
Men's Straightest Drive on Hole No. 5: Mark Gulick. Women's Straightest Drive on Hole No. 5: Dawn Winchell. Closest to the pin on Hole No. 17: Jim Cole. Closest To the Pin 2nd Shot No. 2: John Whittaker. Closest To the Pin 2nd Shot No. 14: Kenny Hall. Putting Contest Winner For 2020 Gold Membership: Jake Normandin.
Saturday Afternoon Scramable — 10/12
Low gross: 1. Peter Barton, Walt Kosinski, Steve Scheidt, (-5). 2. Jayme Heber, Kyle Schultz, Steve Brown.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Jayme Heber (15-2). No. 9, Dean Turner (16-7).
BEND OF THE RIVER
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Scramble — 10/11
1. Fr. Paul Cox, Vaughn Fowler, Ed Powers, Jim Robarge - 61. T2. Don Brooks, Charley Redmond, Bill Serba, Fr. Nellis Tremblay - 63. T2. Jerry Bennett, John Dennett, Ray Rabl, Terry Rillahan - 63. T2. Dave Briscoe, Fred MacNaughton, Dave McElrath, Steve Thomson - 63. T2. Jon Baum, Tony Cafaro, Dave Rosebrook, Dave Williams - 63. T6. Jerry Artale, Jay Hayner, Butch Hurley, Chuck Rogan - 64. T6. Tim Bechard, Frank Buehler, Mike O’Neil, Al Wilcox - 64. T6. Charlie Brooks, Dave Maynard, Russ Williams, Gerry Woodward - 64. T6. Phil Dickenson, Randy Hadley, Rick Morehouse - 64. T10. John Blizzard, Joe Garahan, Dick Miller, Jim Werthmuller - 68. T10. Porkey Clements, Frank Pelletier, Gene Perry - 68. T10.Bill Beneszewski, Larry Haskell, Bruce Smith - 68
Closest to the pin: No. 1, Charlie Redmond - 3 feet. No. 4, Jim Robarge - 5 feet, 2 inches. No. 7, Jay Hayner - 9 feet, 3 inches. No. 8, Fred MacNaughton - 5 feet, 2 inches. No. 9, Ed Powers - 5 feet, 11 inches.
2-Man Scramble Championship
1. Fred MacNaughton/Jim Sullivan. 2. Frank Pelletier/Don Brooks. 3. Dave Rosebrook/Butch Hurley.
CRONIN'S RESORT
Tuesday Night Ladies — 9/27
Final Standdings: T1. Lisa Bolton & Terry Russo, T1. Martha Walker & Dannie Wilson, 3. Val Cronin & Bonni Roth, 4. Sue Huck & Sue Halliday, 5. Judy Dutcher & Connie Rawlins, 6. Shelly Durkin & Diana Ross, 7. BJ Prior & Kathleen Cirelli, 8. Margie Vartigian & JoAnn McKay, T9. Annie Hanaburgh & Gail Butto, T9. Pat Fitchett & Barb Paccione, 11. Gail Setlock & Barb Sweeney, 12. Marilyn Richards & Elaine Goodspeed, T13. Rose O'Boyle & Phe Hall, T13. Lois McPhillips & Becky Matte, 15. Gwen Brilling & Jill Broderick, 16. Lynne West & Denise Jorgensen, T17. Kelly Meader & Kelly Obermeyer, 18. Nancy Shaw & Ann Sorrentino, 19. Barb Smith & Patsy Murray, 20. Phyllis Nitz & Mary Crawford, 21. Sandi Pratt & Donna Lewis, 22. Ashley Sturdevant & Tammy Sevrie-Scharber, 23. Donne-Lynn Winslow & Esther McTague, T24. Kathy Vilanti & Sharon Sturdevant, T24. Kathleen Rivers & Kathy Donahue, 26. Cindy Turcotte & Maureen Dwyer
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Fun Day — 10/9
Low gross: 1. Meg Hughes, Ann Mather, Monika Bulman. 2. Judy Bulova, Janet Davies, Mj Gilet. 3. Charlanne NcDonough, Martha Coughlan, Sue Mcphillips.
Low net: 1. Nancy Wilson, Marjorie Gilmour, Minica Hemmett, Loann Laakso. 2. Kris Hatch, Janey Ashworth, Joann Bieniek. 3. Nancy Hyman, Nancy Shortell, Kathy Clarke.
Closest to pin: No. 12, Nancy Hyman. No. 18, Nancy Hyman.
2nd shot: No. 12, Monika Bulman. No. 18, Judy Bolova.
Crooked line: No. 18, Mary Jane Gilet.
Straight line: No. 18, Ann Parker.
