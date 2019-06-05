AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 5/31
Low gross: 1. Matt Seymour, Bruce Brown, Jim Fish, Don Seymour (-5). 2. Bobby Frank, Larry Chapman, Tony Ovchinnikoff (-5).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Tony Ovchinnikoff (5-6). No. 9, Lance Chapman (45-5).
BATTENKILL CC
Spring Handicap
Results: Scottie Daigle, bye, Greg Daigle def. Joe Chambers, Matt Parker def. Leon Thorton, Josh Lanni def. Jeff Daigle, Ann Gerrity def. Kevin Hughes, Sue Harrington def. Shawn McCormick, Ryan Herman def. Matt Derway, Dan DeGregory def. Mark Hebert Sr.
BAY MEADOWS
Monday Night Ladies — 6/3
Low gross: 1. Nancy Stannard, Doreen Bain. 2. Cathy DelSignore, Sandy Rabine. 3. Carol Walkup, Theresa Foster.
Wed. Morning Ladies — 6/5
Nose (holes 1,6,7,8,9 count): Sandy Rabine - 25, Diana Ross/Sue Harrington - T 26, Diane Murray/Peg Tulley - T 27, Marge French - 28, Sandy Byers/ Lorraine Davis/Joy Griffin - T 30, Linda Niedermeyer - 31 and Joan LaVigne/JoAnn Curcio - T32
Birdies: Sany Rabine, No. 4
BEND OF THE RIVER
Wed. AM Ladies — 5/29
Low gross: 1. Linda Schmatz. 2. Marilyn Delmage. 3. Kathy Hathway.
Low net: 1. Chrissy Myers. 1. Rebecca Plummer. 2. Marilyn Delmage. 2. Kimmie Woodcock.
Thurs. Wine Blind — 5/30
Low net: 1. Chrissy Myers. 1. Rebecca Plummer. 2. Marilyn Delmage. 2. Kimmie Woodcock.
Tues. Beer Blind — 5/28
Low net: 1. John Carney. 1. Bryan Talback. 2. Paul Lewandowski II. 2. Jeff Nicholson.
CRONIN'S RESORT
Tuesday Night Ladies — 6/4
Low gross: 1. Sue Halliday, 40.
Low net: 1. Barb Sweeney, 27.
Closest to the pin: No. 13, Becky Matte, .
Birdies: Kelly Meader, No. 11. Ashley Sturdevant, No. 18
Wednesday Night Cash Bash — 5/29
Low net: 1. Roger Durkin, Pat Monthony, Pat Converse, Steve Engel, 65. 2. Russ Brady, Barry Bisner, Donnie Converse, Dean Allmon, 67. 3. Ump Pryme, Dave Hammond, Paul Shambo, Rich Blum, 69.
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Gordy Smith, 3rd shot — 29 inches.
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Nine hole women's — 5/30
Flight A low net: 1. Charlanne McDonough. 2. Jill Paltrowitz. 3. Judy Bulova.
Flight B low net: 1. Susan Kenneally. 2. Janet Davies. 3. Nancy Wilson.
Flight C low net: 1. Anne Mather. 2. Martha Coughlan. 3. Ann Parker.
Closest to the pin: No. 12, Kris Hatch, No. 12, Debbie Meier.
Ladies 9 Hole league — 6/4
Flight A low net: 1. Wendy Schiavi. 2. Meg Hughes. 3. Charlanne McDonough. 4. Monika Bulman.
Flight B low net: 1. Sue McPhillips. 2. Debbie Meier. 3. Suzan Kennelly. 4. Elaine Huntington.
Flight C low net: 1. Loann Laakso. 2. Diane Hall. 3. Anne Mather. 4. Maryjane Gilet.
Women's 18 hole league — 6/5
A flight low gross: 1. Heidi Vittengl, 86.
A flight low net: 1. Karin Gentner, 76. 2. Charlanne McDonough, 76.
B flight low gross: 1. Nancy Hyman, 93.
B flight low net: 1. Wendy Schiavi, 71. 2. Jill Paltrowitz, 76.
C flight low gross: 1. Monica Hemmett, 115.
C flight low net: 1. Nancy Wilson, 77. 2. Janet Davies, 77.
HILAND PARK
Wednesday Club — 5/29
Men's low gross: 1. Jack Mac Donald, 38. 2. Kyle Porter, 39.
Men's low net: T1. Dave Jarvis, 36. T1. Tom McGowan, 36.
Women's low gross: 1. Karen Shevlin, 45.
POLE VALLEY
Pole Valley Couples — 5/31
Results: 1. Pat Fitzsimmons & Pat Kilmer, 2. Al Boychuk & Jan Young, 3. Joe Sayer & Carol Seavey.
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Monday Ladies of the Evening — 6/3
Flight A low net: 1. Jeannie Chrabaszcz/Sue Shoemaker. 2. Cindy DeLappa/Mary Sicard. 3. Cathy Lynch/Denise Zayachek.
Flight B low gross: 1. Rosie Curran/Cherie Stevens. 2. Sally Costello/Colleen Johnson. 3. Maureen Chase/Ann Clugstone.
Thirsty Thursday Scramblers — 5/9
Pat Corbett and Bob Sullivan 35, Jeff Bean and Clint Currier 35.
Thirsty Thursday Scramblers — 5/16
Jack Fava and Matt Vamvallis 35, Bill Adamson and Scott Fearris 36.
Thirsty Thursday Scramblers — 5/23
Matt Vamvallis and Bob Sullivan 35, Jack Fava and John Einzeg 36.
Thirsty Thursday Scramblers — 5/30
Dennis Walkup and Matt Vamvallis 35, Robbie Sampson and Jeff Bean 36
