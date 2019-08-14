AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 8/9
Low gross: 1. Bobby Frank, Scott Tromblay, Gerry Schuff, Lance Chapman (-6). 2. Carl Leininger, Ernie LaBounty, Jimmy Peters, Colin Rosslee (-5).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Kevin Nielsen (10-2). No. 9, Ernie LaBounty (15-1).
Adult/Junior Scramble — 8/11
Low gross (18-hole, 14-17): 1. Keith Poole & Zander Poole, 71. 2. Tim Brophy & Bradley Brophy, 73. 3. Don Rigg & Lauren Rigg, 75. 4. Ray Witkowski & Christopher Witkowski, 84. 5. John Everett & Casey Everett, 87. 6. Delores Betz & Matt Heggen, 89.
Low gross (9 hole, 13 and under): 1. John Kilmer & Jameson Kilmer, 39. 2. Tom Pavlick & Aiden Pavlick, 43. 3. Barry O’Sullivan & Brandon O’Sullivan, 56. 4. Chris Evans & Carter Evans, 63.
BATTENKILL C.C.
Men’s Club Championship
1. Jake Owens 71,71,77- 219 (16 years old — youngest champion in Battenkill’s 94-year history). 2. Tim Herrick 74,78,75- 227. 3. Scottie Daigle 80,73,75- 228. 4. Ryan Sherman 76,79,79- 234.
Vice Presidents Cup
1. Chris Weir 75,82—157. 2. Tim Bulger 77,81—158. 3. Mark Burton 79,81—160. 4. Joe Chambers 84,79—163
Morrissey Handicap, 1st round
Anne Garrity def Matt Parker, Bill Filer def Greg Daigle, Tim Bulger def Dave Harshbarger, Joe Chambers def Don Brooks, Mark Burton def Mark Hebert.
BAY MEADOWS
Wed. Morning Ladies — 8/7
Low gross: 1. Fran DelSignore, 44. T2. Sue Harrington, 46. T2. Sandy Rabine, 46.
Low net: 1. Diane Murray, 30. 2. Bonnie Kopp, 32. T3. Sandy Byers, 33. T3. Mary Ann Schaffer, 33. 5. Clara Peartree, 34. T6. Joann Curcio, 35. T6. Peg Tulley, 35. T6. Linda Harrington, 35. T9. Marcia Corriveau, 36. T9. Jeanette Hammel, 36.
Birdies: Sue Harrington No. 1 and Diane Murray No. 4.
Wed. Morning Ladies — 8/14
Bingo Bango Bongo: 1st—Peg Tulley—15, 2nd—Sandy Rabine—12, Tied 3rd—Lorraine Davis and Sandy Byers—11, Tied 5th—Eileen Healy, Joanne Curcio and Marcia Corriveau—9, Tied 8th Clara Peartree, Fran DelSignore, MaryAnn Schaffer and Sue Harrington—8 and Tied 12th—Bonnie Kopp, Cherri Roberts and Joan Lavigne—7.
Monday 11 a.m. Shamble — 8/12
Low gross: 1. Ben Purick, Tom Ives, Jack Moore, Bill Purick, 59. 2. Nancy Stannard, Bob Bogdan, Mike Corriea, Mark Sullivan, 58.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Tom Ives, 13’2”. No. 7, Al Hammel, 13’10”.
Monday 11 a.m. Shamble — 8/5
Low gross: 1. Ben Purick, Bob Beebe, Paul Greene, Jack Moore, 58. 2. Tom Ives, Ron Ives, Gene Casella, Matt Casella, 57.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Bob Bogdan, 10’ 1”. No. 7, Bill Purick, 7’ 10”.
Thurs. co-ed scramble — 8/8
Low gross: 1. Paul McLean, Jim Marlow, Mark Gulick, Dick Linehan, -6. 2. George Morey, Mike Corriea, Bill Dresser, Tom Ives.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Paul McLean, 16’8”. No. 7, Jack Moore, 4’9”.
Friday co-ed scramble — 8/9
Low gross: 1. London Beger, Jim Loose, Bill Dresser. 2. Paul Greene, Dick Linehan, Bill Janos.
Closest to the pin: No. 7, Jim Loose, 15’7”.
Tuesday Ladies — 8/13
A flight low gross: 1. Nancy Stannard, 38. 2. Donna Cooley, 40. 3. Fran Del Signore, 42.
A flight low net: 1. Doreen Bain, 35. 2. Eileen Healy, 39. 3. Diane Perkowski, 42.
B flight low gross: 1. Joyce Paul, 44. 2. Peg Tulley, 46. T3. Janet Gramuglia, 48. T3. Marge French, 48.
B flight low net: 1. Bonnie Kopp, 37. T2. Linda King, 40. 3. Shirley Long, 40. T4. Nancy Earl, 41. T4. Diane Murray, 41. T4. Linda Niedermayer, 41. 7. Sandy Byers, 42.
C flight low gross: 1. Jeanne Garrand, 50. 2. Sue Harrington, 52. T3. Marlene Daley, 56. T3. Barb Mitchell, 56.
C flight low net: T1. Sandy La Pierre, 42. T1. Pat Delmatteo, 42. 3. Lucy Abrahams, 44. 4. Cheeri Roberts, 47.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Donna Cooley, 38’ 7”. No. 6, Barb Mitchell, 48’ 1”.
Longest drive: No. 9, Eileen Healy. No. 9, Nancy Earl.
Longest Drive: No. 9, Flight C, Barb Mitchell, Jeanne Garrand.
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 8/9
Results: 1. Jon Baum, Tim MacDougal, Ed Powers, Fr. Nellis Tremblay (59), 2. Phil Dickenson, Fred MacNaughton, Frank Pelletier, John Ross (60), 3. Joe Garahan, Dave McElrath, Gary Monteith, Sherm Parker (61), T4. Frank Herlihy, Butch Hurley, Dave Maynard, Jim Werthmuller (62), T4. Martin Harr, Paul Robitaille, Dave Williams, Gerry Woodward (62), T6. Don Brooks, Lou King, Paul McLean, Jerry Newell (63), T6. John Dennett, Bruce Podwirny, Bill Spieth, Russ Williams (63), T6. Jerry Bennett, John Blizzard, Bob Donohue, Bill Serba (63), T6. George Morey, Hank Pokropinski, Charlie Redmond, Steve Thomson (63), T6. Charlie Brooks, Tim Murphy, Terry Rillahan, Billy Ringer (63), T6. Frank Buehler, Larry Haskell, Gary Hedrick (63), T12. Dean Boecher, George Buhrmaster, Rick Morehouse (64), T12. Porkey Clements, Jack Labombard, Ray Rabl (64), 14. Tim Bechard, Rene Clarke, Chuck Rogan, Al Wilcox (65), 15. Mark Bremser, Fr. Paul Cox, Jim Robarge, Bruce Smith (66), 16. Tony Cafaro, Dave Rosebrook, Jim Sullivan, Curt Williams (67).
Longest Putt: No. 1, Jon Baum (26-8), No. 3, Gary Monteith (21 feet), No. 5, Ed Powers (34-6), No. 6, Porkey Clements (29-3), No. 8, Rick Morehouse & George Buhrmaster (24-5).
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Women’s 9 hole league — 8/13
A flight low gross: 1. Meg Hughes. 2. Jill Paltrowitz.
B flight low gross: 1. Barb Bradley. 2. Monika Bulman.
Men’s Weekly Tourney — 8/11
A flight low gross: 1. John Crispino, 69. 2. Dave Dailey, 72. 3. Paul Wasserbach, 79.
A flight low net: 1. Andrew Winchell, 62. 2. Dr. Terry Walton, 71.
B flight low gross: 1. Jeff Kilburn, 75. 2. Jim Horwitz, 79. 3. Dr. Steve Bassin, 82.
B flight low net: 1. Dr. Mike Shea, 66. 2. Pat Monahan, 70. 3. Chad Quirion, 70.
C flight low gross: 1. Mark Sylvia, 89. 2. Don Lilly, 91. 3. Dr. Adam Brod, 95.
C flight low net: 1. Karl Seitz, 65. 2. Dr. Jack Layden, 65. 3. Keith McAfee, 67.
Pot Luck — Dave Anderson
Women’s 18 Hole league — 8/7
Six-six tourney low net: 1. Ann Howard. 1. Meg Hughes. 1. Geena Burkich. 2. Heidi Vittengl. 2. Kate Meath. 2. Monica Hemmett. 3. Jill Paltrowitz. 3. Nicole Ward. 3. Jen Cornell.
Beat The Champ — 8/14
Low gross: Heidi Vittengl, 78.
Low net: Wendy Schiavi, 71, Jill Paltrowitz, 72, Karin Gentner, 72, Ella Kellogg, 73, Nancy Hyman, 73, Heidi Vittengl (Champ), 74.
HILAND PARK
Monday Ladies — 8/12
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Charlene, 5 ft.
Longest drive: No. 4, Sharon Kelly, 286yds.
POLE VALLEY
Couple League — 8/9
Results: 1. Pat Fitzsimmons & Marika Boychuck, 2. Bob Seavey & Pat Kilmer, 3. Bill Phillips & Jan Young.
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Monday Ladies of the Evening — 8/5
A flight low net: 1. Kelly Meader/Terri St.Pierre. 2. Peggy Alexy/Beth Currier. 3. Jeannie Chrabaszcz/Sue Shoemaker.
B flight low net: T1. Lynn Bishop/Sally Costello. T1. Laurie Weeks/Debbie Fenton. T1. Cathy Gray/Jane Barton.
Monday Ladies of the Evening — 8/12
A flight low net: 1. Beth Currier/Peggy Alexy. 2. Jeannie Chrabaszcz/Sue Shoemaker. T3. Hannah Seelye/Peggy Bress. T3. Sue Trumpick/Helen Waite.
B flight low net: 1. Cathy Gray/Jane Barton. T2. Roseann Curran/Cheri Stevens. T2. Laurie Weeks/Deb Fenton.
Tuesday Night League — 8/6
Low gross: Clint Currier, 35. John Lynch, 37. Mike O’Neil, 38.
Low net: Ken Sawyer, 29. Frank Costello, 30. Bill Hamelin, 30.
SUNNYSIDE PAR 3
Oaken Bucket — 8/8
Low gross: 1. Jason Whiting, 28. 2. Jim Beaty, 29.
Low net: T1. Frank Usher, -4. T1. Rick Demers, -4.
Standings: 1. Pru Manor, 2. XHoles, 3. Sunnyside Rats.
Tin Cup League
Low gross: 1. Dane Stute, 26. 2. Rich Churchill, 27.
Low net: 1. Bryan Byrnes, -7.
Standings: 1. Full Moon, 2. Spartans, 3. New Way.
Monday Open Scramble — 8/12
Low gross: 1. Tom Henderson, Rich Gordon, 24.
Low net: 1. Chris Heidrich, Mark Pendeville, 27.
