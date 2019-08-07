AIRWAY MEADOWS
Friday Night Scramble — 8/2
Low net: 1. Jeffrey Yeackel, Colin Rosslee, Sam Chabot, Alan Weiler (-7). 2. Lance Chapman, Mike Winters, Larry Chapman (-4).
Closest to the pin: No. 3, Kyle Schultz (17-9), No. 2, Sam Chabot (2-0).
BAY MEADOWS
Wed Morning Ladies — 7/31
Even Holes Only: Regina Sadler 19, Eileen Healy 20, Bonnie Kopp 20, Sue Harrington 21, Diane Murray 22, Lorraine Davis 23, Peg Tulley 23, Marge French 23, Sandy Byers 24, Fran DelSignore 24, Joan Lavigne 25.
Friday co-ed scramble — 8/2
Low gross: 1. Doreen Bain, Richard Bender, London Beger, Dick Linehan. 2. Bruce Dragon, Jim Loose, Paul Greene, Ray Fuller.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, Dick Linehan, 29' 3". No. 7, London Beger, 24' 3".
Thursday co-ed scramble — 8/1
Low gross: 1. Doreen Bain, George Morey, Tom Ives, Boll Dresser, -5. 2. Bob Beebe, Mark Ross Sr., Jim Marlow, Paul Greene.
Closest to the pin: No. 5, George Morey, 4' 10". No. 7, George Morey, 5'.
Monday Night Ladies — 8/5
Low gross: T1. Marge French & Fran DelSignore. T1. Doreen Bain & Nancy Stannard. 3. Diane Perkowski & Marlene Daley.
Tuesday Morning Ladies — 7/30
A flight low gross: 1. Meg Phillips. 2. Fran Del Signore. T3. Donna Cooley. T3. Jen Donvoan.
B flight low gross: 1. Linda King. 2. Diane Murray. 3. Marge French.
C flight low gross: 1. Jeanne Garrand. T2. Lucy Abrahams. T2. Sue Harrington.
Tuesday Morning Ladies — 8/6
A flight low gross: T1. Donna Cooley. T1. Doreen Bain. T3. Meg Phillips. T3. Nancy Stannard.
B flight low gross: 1. Shirley Long. 2. Joyce Paul. T3. Sandy Byers. T3. Diane Murray. T3. Marge French. T3. Linda King.
C flight low gross: T1. Sandy La Pierre. T1. Lucy Abrahams. 3. Sue Harrington.
BEND OF THE RIVER
Senior Scramble — 8/2
Results: 1. George Morey, Rick Morehouse, Bruce Smith, (Dale White) (56), 2. Porkey Clements, Fr. Paul Cox, Bill Serba, Gerry Woodward (59), T3. Jon Baum, Larry Haskell, Charlie Redmond, (Jim Werthmuller) (61), T3. Paul McLean (Happy Birthday), Gene Perry, Jim Robarge, Jim Sullivan (61), T5. Martin Harr, Tim Macdougal, Hank Pokropinski, Lee Werner (62), T5. Mark Bremser, John Dennett, Jerry Newell, Terry Rillahan (62), 7. Albert Charpentier, Paul Robitaille, Dave Rosebrook, Fr. Nellis Tremblay (63), T8. George Buhrmaster, John Carney, Ray Rabl, Tom Reed (64), T8. Tim Moriarty, Bruce Podwirny, Bob Raymond, Russ Williams (64), T8. Dennis Engroff, Bud LaRose, Sherm Parker, Frank Pelletier (64), T11. John Blizzard, Rene Clarke, Randy Hadley, Chuck Rogan (65), T11. Dean Boecher, Bob Donohue, Butch Hurley, Lou King (65), 13. Tony Cafaro, Gary Hedrick, John Ross, Dave Williams (66), 14. Charlie Brooks, Frank Buehler, Al Wilcox, Curt Williams (67), 15. Jerry Artale, Gil Kocher, Dave McElrath, Ron Rivard (68), 16. Jerry Bennett, Phil Dickenson, Billy Ringer, Bill Spieth (69).
Closest to pin: No. 1, John Dennett (11-11), No. 3, Hank Pokropinski (2.5 inches), No. 5, Tom Reed (7-8), No. 7, Tim MacDougal (11.5 inches), No. 9, Gene Perry (10-2).
CRONIN'S RESORT
Monday Night Men's — 8/5
Early low gross: 1. John Cronin, 42.
Early low net: T1. Don Stadler, 34. T1. John Figurski, 34.
Late low gross: T1. DaveHammond, 39. T1. James Cronin, 39.
Late low net: T1. Angelo Paccione, 32. T1. Dave Hammond, 32. T1. James Cronin, 32.
Tuesday Night Ladies — 8/6
Low gross: T1. Lisa Bolton, 43. T1. Terry Russo, 43.
Low net: 1. Rose O'Boyle, 32.
Closest to the pin: No. 8, Val Cronin, 6 inches.
Birdies: Sue Huck No. 5; Sue Halliday No. 3; Rose O'Boyle No. 5; Becky Matte No. 2; Lisa Bolton No. 4; Ashley Sturdevant No. 5.
Wednesday Night Cash Bash — 7/31
Low net: 1. Kip Rivers, Max Miner, Boz Augustine, Scott VanAuken, 64. 2. Walt Kaskewsky, Greg Testaterno, Tom Brewer, Jeffe Matte l, 65. 3. Donnie Converse, Dean Allmon, Abbe Crevoizert, Dan, 66.
Closest to the pin: No. 1, Pete Burns, 3 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
GLENS FALLS C.C.
Women's 18 Hole — 7/31
A flight low gross: 1. Heidi Vittengl.
A flight low net: 1. Charlanne McDonough. 2. Ella Kellogg.
B flight low gross: 1. Meg Hughes.
B flight low net: 1. Janice Wood. 2. Jill Paltrowitz.
C flight low gross: 1. Barb Bradley.
C flight low net: 1. Janet Davies. 2. Monica Hemmett.
Member Guest — 8/3
Glens Falls division: 1. Kyle Tendick, Andrew Bullard. 2. Mark Moshier, Dave Rutz. 3. Larry Kelly, Mike Higgins.
Oak Hill division: 1. Mike Mannion, Mike Duff. 2. Andrew Winchel, Audie Young. 3. Tony Mashuta, Tony Cristello.
Seminole division: 1. Mike Niles, Ed Barno. 2. Bob Hatch, Ben Hatch. 3. Chad Quirion, Tyler White.
Pinehurst division: 1. Greg Brown, Eric Frankhanel. 2. Dr. Mark Kircher, Keith Zoll. 3. Jason McCann, Nick Wilson.
Inverness division: 1. Nick Taylor, Mal O'Hara. 2. Gary Caravella, Mark Spazzarini. 3. Ed Cobb, Jim Borek.
Oakland Hills division: 1. Chris Knaff, John Trodden. 2. Dr. Jack Layden, Dr. Bruce Barach. 3. Kyle Caradori, Paul Caradori.
Aronimink division: 1. Dr. Tom Hughes, Bob Zyburt. 2. Ross Schlinger, Pat Schlinger. 3. Ed Linville, Ken Burst.
Sagamore division: 1. Den Wilhelm, Joe DeSantis. 2. Art Belden, Duane Voughn. 3. Anthony Spero, Greg Spero.
HILAND PARK
Men's 54-hole Championship
Low gross: 1. Kyle Poter 72-75-73—220. 2. Travis Deuel 75-76-72—223. 3. David Albright 77-76-76—229. 4. Frank Plata 78-76-79—233. 5. Justin Farrell 78-83-75—236. 6. Chuck Connolly 84-76-76—236.
Women's 36-Hole Championship
Low gross: 1. Penny Schiek 78-86—164.
Low net: 1. Belinda Sundberg 76-70—146.
Wednesday Club — 7/31
Club low gross: T1. Kevin Byrnes, 37. T1. Kyle Porter, 37. T1. Matt Vamvalis, 37.
Club low net: T1. Karen Shevlin, 35.5. T1. Bill Sara, 35.5.
Women low gross: 1. Penny Schiek, 42.
Monday Ladies — 8/5
Closest to the pin: No. 11, Sharon Kelly, 2' 10".
Longest drive: No. 14, Charlene, 286 yards.
KINGSBURY NATIONAL
Lady Birds — 8/6
N.O.S.E. Tournament low gross: 1. Pat Kilmer. 2. Jan Young. 3. Cheryl Sausville.
POLE VALLEY
Couples League — 8/2
Results: 1. Al and Marika Boychuk 64, 2. Jack & Jan Young 67.
QUEENSBURY C.C.
Wednesday Women's League — 7/31
Low gross: 1. Jeannie Chrabaszcz, 84. 2. Cheri Stevens, 86.
Low net: 1. Sally Costello, 62. T2. Linda Pollack, 63. T2. Laurie Weeks, 63.
Tuesday Night League — 7/30
Low gross: 1. Mike O'Neil, 38 (mc). 2. Bob Sullivan, 38. 3. Keith Conners, 37 (back 9).
Low net: 1. Al Wilcox, 28 (mc). 2. Dennis Engroff, 28. 3. Dean Baecher, 28. 4. Bob Wood, 30. 5. Tom Ives, 31.
SUNNYSIDE PAR 3
Monday Open Scramble — 7/29
Low gross: 1. Phil Klaiber, Jeff Kain, 26.
Low net: 1. Rich Gordon, Jon Etu, 25. 2. Doug Beaty, Paula Christopolous, 25.
Oaken Bucket League
Low gross: 1. Tom Henderson, 24. 2. Kirk Barton, 28.
Low net: T1. Garrett Russell, -4. T1. Wes Bishop, -4.
Standings: 1. Eagles, 2. Pru Manor, 3. Girards.
Tin Cup League
Low gross: 1. Rick Yerlut, 23.
Low net: 1. Kevan Mylott, -7.
Standings: 1. Full Moon, 2. New Way, 3. Spartans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.