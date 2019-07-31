{{featured_button_text}}

BILL CURLEY

Windy Hills

No. 12 — Driver, wedge

STEVE CERRONE

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 16 — Driver, rescue, putter

CLARKIE CARROL

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 4 — Driver, 6 iron, 58' wedge

PETER BROCK

Queensbury C.C.

No. 1 — Driver, putter

