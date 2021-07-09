Area Eagles Jul 9, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAN HAYESHartford Greens CCNo. 17 — Driver, 9 ironDAVE DAILEYGlens Falls C.C.No. 11 — Driver, hybridMIKE NILESGlens Falls C.C.No. 16 — Driver, 5 iron, gap wedge BOB HATCHGlens Falls C.C.No. 5 — Driver, 8 ironDR. LEW GLASER Glens Falls C.C.No. 16 — Driver, hybrid, putt 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags C.c. Hartford Cc Golf Computer Science Bob Lew Glaser Dave Dailey Mike Niles Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Local golf results — July 9 2 hrs ago Golf results submitted by local courses during the past week.