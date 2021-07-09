 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Eagles
0 comments

Area Eagles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAN HAYES

Hartford Greens CC

No. 17 — Driver, 9 iron

DAVE DAILEY

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 11 — Driver, hybrid

MIKE NILES

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 16 — Driver, 5 iron, gap wedge

BOB HATCH

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 5 — Driver, 8 iron

DR. LEW GLASER

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 16 — Driver, hybrid, putt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News