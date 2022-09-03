 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area eagles — Sept. 3

Kelly Mitchell

Bay Meadows

No. 1 — Driver, 7 iron, putter

Nancy Stannard-Linehan

Bay Meadows

No. 4 — Driver, 4 hybrid, putter

Kevin Carpenter

Queensbury C.C.

No. 6 — Driver, 6 iron, putter

