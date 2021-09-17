Area Eagles — Sept. 17 Sep 17, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DICK LINEHANBay MeadowsNo. 9 — Driver, 8 iron, putterDIANE PERKOWSKIBay MeadowsNo. 9 — Driver, 3 wood, putterTODD OVITTQueensbury C.C. No. 12 — Driver, 3 wood, pitching wedgeTIM COLLINSQueensbury C.C.No. 6 — Driver, 3 hybrid, sand wedgeSINI ROSSI Queensbury C.C.No. 4 — Driver, 8 iron 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Meadow Queensbury Golf C.c. Dick Linehan Diane Perkowski Todd Ovitt Tim Collins Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Local golf results — Sept. 17 49 min ago Local golf results reported by courses during the past week.