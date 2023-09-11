Area Eagles — Sept. 11 Sep 11, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHRIS NELSONQueensbury CCNo. 6 — Driver, 7-iron, putterGARY LUDWIGQueensbury CCNo. 6 — 3-wood, 7-wood, putterSHANNON LOVERIDGEQueensbury CCNo. 12 — Driver, 4-iron hybrid, putter 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — Sept. 11 Results reported by local golf courses during the past week.