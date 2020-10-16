Area Eagles — Oct. 16 Oct 16, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AL AMODEOQueensbury C.C.No. 16 — driver, lob wedge 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Local golf results — Oct. 17 1 hr ago Golf results for the past week from local golf courses.