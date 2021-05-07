Area Eagles — May 7 May 7, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BILL THYNEQueensbury C.C.No. 6 — Driver, 7 wood, pitching wedgeERNIE MARTINDALEQueensbury C.C.No. 6 — Driver, 3 wood, putter 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Queensbury C.c. Bill Thyne Ernie Martindale Golf Eagle Area Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Calendar Local Golf Scores — May 7 4 hrs ago Weekly area golf results through May 7.