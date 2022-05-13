 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Eagles — May 13

ROB ROSSELL

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 16 — Driver, 5 wood, 7iron

DICK LINEHAN

Bay Meadows

No. 9 — Driver, 5-hybrid, putter

