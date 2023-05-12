Area Eagles — May 12 May 12, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Denis Mullins Jr.Kingsbury NationalNo. 5 — 5 iron, 3 wood, putterJoe VieleKingsbury NationalNo. 5 — 500 yards, driver, 3 wood, putter 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — May 12 Results reported by local golf courses during the past week.