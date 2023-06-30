Area eagles — June 30 Jun 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEN FREERQueensbury CCNo. 7 — Driver, wedgeBLAINE BEATTIEBay MeadowsNo. 9 — Driver, 4, putter 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — June 30 Golf results submitted by local courses during the past week.