Area Eagles — June 2 Jun 2, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint CurrierQueensbury CCNo. 12 — Driver, 3 WoodJimmy DalessioQueensbury CCNo. 18 — Driver, 9 ironRalph SedylmayerQueensbury CCNo. 6 — Driver, 8 iron 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Golf Mathematics Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local golf results — June 2 Golf results reported by local courses during the past week.