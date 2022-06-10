 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Eagles — June 10

ANDI SYNDER-PEDERSEN

Queensbury C.C.

No. 7 — Driver, 7 wood

DR. KIRCHER

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 16 -- Driver, 6iron, sand wedge

JEFF KILBURN

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 16 -- Driver, 4 wood, putter

