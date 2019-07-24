{{featured_button_text}}

PAT CORBETT

Queensbury C.C.

No. 6 — Driver, 5 iron, putter

CLINT CURRIER

Queensbury C.C.

No. 7 — Driver, putter

BILL CURLEY

Windy Hills

No. 12 — Driver, wedge

WHIP O'BOYLE

Cronin's Resort

No. 11 — Driver, pitching wedge

