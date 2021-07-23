 Skip to main content
Area eagles — July 23
ELLA KELLOGG

Glens Falls C.C.

No. 7 — Driver, 9-iron

EILEEN TROY

Hartford Greens C.C.

No. 1 — Driver, 7-wood, putter

TOBY MURPHY

Cronin's Resort

No. 17 — Driver, 9 iron

DAMIAN TYLER

Hartford Greens C.C.

No. 1 — Driver, 7 iron

